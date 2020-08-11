India's industrial output for June contracts to 16.6%

India's industrial output contracts to 16.6 percent in June as against a 1.3 percent growth year-on-year (YoY), as per the Index of Industrial Production (IIP) data released by the government on August 11.

In June this year, the manufacturing sector contracted 17.1 percent as against a growth of 0.3 percent YoY. Mining sector contracted 19.8 percent vs a growth of 1.5 percent on year and electricity production contracted 10 percent as against an 8.6 percent growth in corresponding period last year.

"The Index for the month of June 2020 stands at 107.8 as compared to 53.6 and 89.5 for April 2020 and May 2020," the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation has said.

It added that the IIP for mining, manufacturing and electricity sectors for the month of June stand at 85.4, 106.9 and 156.2 respectively.

While releasing the IIP numbers for June 2020, the Centre noted that "it may not be appropriate to compare the IIP in the post pandemic months with the IIP for months preceding the COVID 19 pandemic".

The government had held back the release of complete industrial production data for the second straight month in May in view of the impact of the coronavirus-induced lockdown.

The IIP data comes with a lag of six weeks.