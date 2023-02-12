English
    Niti Aayog's Suman Bery at India Investor Showcase, the UK: 'India presents a large talent pool and a large market'

    At the recent India Investors Showcase in London, the Niti Aayog vice-chairman cited the example of Hindustan Unilever Ltd, and added the recipe for success includes companies committing wholeheartedly to India, navigating its complexity; HSBC group chairman Mark Tucker said India is highly under-leveraged.

    Danish Khan
    February 12, 2023 / 03:21 PM IST
    Suman Bery, vice-chairman of Niti Aayog at India Investors Showcase in London. (Photo: Danish Khan)

    A half-day India Investor Showcase organised by the Indian High Commission in London saw good attendance by various stakeholders from Rolls-Royce to British diplomats, and City of London officials to the UK Department of International Trade (DIT). The star speaker was Suman Bery, the vice-chairman of Niti Aayog, who spoke about the strong basis for India’s stability in a region which has seen economic upheavals, and military dictatorships.

    “Political resilience is important to economic resilience. A stable democracy with a popular government provides a strong basis for India’s stability,” said Bery, reminding those present that there has been a paradigm shift in public service delivery leading to sustainable and inclusive growth.

    Providing a larger picture, Bery pointed out that what makes India reliable and different is the role of governance. “Five continuous full term five-year governments at the centre is a no mean task,” said Bery. He also expounded on the model of “cooperative and competitive federalism” that was coined by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “States are equal partners of the centre in development and spurring growth.”

    Bery pointed out that India has been less successful in manufacturing as compared to some other Asian countries. “Manufacturing and its twin employment have been weaker parts of India’s performance even though we have a Make in India agenda,” he said, and hinted that the India-UK FTA could address this. “There is a recognition that UK plc is also home to sophisticated manufacturing and an aspiration of the FTA should be to make India an integrated partner, in both directions, into capabilities in both research and technology that Britain brings to the table.”