    India Energy Week 2023: Solar cook-top will reach 3 crore Indian households in next few years, says PM Modi

    Originally a single cook-up system, the Indoor Solar Cooking System was re-designed into a twin cooktop system based on user feedback. It works on solar and auxiliary energy sources simultaneously

    Moneycontrol News
    February 06, 2023 / 01:45 PM IST
    PM Modi believes there is huge opportunity for investments in the solar cooktop sector

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi sees big opportunity for solar cook-tops in India. Speaking at the India Energy Week 2023 in Bengaluru on February 6, Modi flagged off state-run Indian Oil’s patented Indoor Solar Cooking System.

    “In the next few years, solar cook-top will reach 3 crore households. There is a huge opportunity for investments in this sector,” Modi said.

    Indoor Solar Cooking System