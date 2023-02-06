Live News: PM Modi will inaugurate India Energy Week in Bengaluru today

Harry Styles performs at Grammys
As It Was was Harry Styles' hit song that he performed on the Grammys stage. The Grammy for Best Pop Vocal Album he won earlier this year.
PM Modi will Inaugurate India's largest Helicopter-manufacturing facility in Tumakuru, Karnataka
The country's largest helicopter manufacturing facility will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Karnataka's Tumakuru. The state-run aerospace behemoth Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) built the greenfield helicopter production facility.
Elon Musk's last three months most crucial, here's why
Last 3 months were extremely tough, as had to save Twitter from bankruptcy, while fulfilling essential Tesla & SpaceX duties. Wouldn’t wish that pain on anyone.
Twitter still has challenges, but is now trending to breakeven if we keep at it. Public support is much appreciated!
Telangana Cabinet gives green signal to State Budget 2023-24, scheduled for presentation today
A budget for the fiscal year 2023-24 was approved by the Telangana cabinet on February 5, 2023. It is expected to be presented in the assembly on February 6. A meeting of the Cabinet was presided over by K Chandrasekhar Rao before the chief minister left for a party meeting at Nanded in Maharashtra. Rao is Rao's official residence here.
PM Modi will inaugurate India Energy Week in Bengaluru today
Aimed at showcasing India's progress as an energy transition powerhouse, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the India Energy Week (IEW) 2023 in Bengaluru on February 6, 2023.
"I am looking forward to being in Karnataka tomorrow, February 6. Upon reaching Bengaluru, I will take part in the India-energy-week">India Energy Week 2023. Later, I will go to Tumakuru to launch key development works and lay the foundation stone of various projects," tweeted PM Modi on Sunday.
IEW is being held from February 6-8.
Several leaders from the traditional and non-traditional energy industries, governments, and academia will participate in the event to discuss the challenges and opportunities associated with a responsible energy transition, according to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO). More than 30 ministers from around the world will attend.
India's energy future will be discussed by over 30,000 delegates, 1,000 exhibitors, and 500 speakers.
The Prime Minister will engage in a roundtable interaction with global oil and gas CEOs during the event. Additionally, he will launch several green energy initiatives.
Sam Smith and Kim Petras get Grammy
Sam Smith and Kim Petras win Best Pop Duo / Group Performance for their song Unholy at the 65th Grammys.
