    Annual global CO2 emissions will fall by 2 billion tonnes in 2030 on adoption of LiFE measures: IEA

    LiFE measures would also save consumers globally around USD 440 billion in 2030, according to the IEA report.

    Shubhangi Mathur
    February 06, 2023 / 09:22 AM IST
    The Objective of the LiFE Mission is to prompt interrelated shifts in the approaches of individuals, industry and government policy. (Photo: Danie Franco via Unsplash)

    Annual global carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions would fall by more than 2 billion tonnes in 2030 if measures targeted by India’s Lifestyle for Environment (LiFE) are adopted worldwide, according to a report by the International Energy Agency (IEA).

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi had launched the LiFE initiative at COP26 in Glasgow in November 2021, with the goal of encouraging adoption of sustainable lifestyles to tackle the environment and climate crisis.

    G20 presidency: A unique opportunity

    The IEA report comes ahead of India’s first major event — India Energy Week 2023 — under the country’s G20 presidency.