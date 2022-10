Representative image

India's industrial growth, as per the Index of Industrial Production (IIP), slid to an 18-month low of -0.8 percent in August from 2.2 percent in July, data released by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation on October 12 showed.

At -0.8 percent, the August industrial growth figure is well below the consensus estimate.

A Moneycontrol poll of 16 economists had predicted IIP growth may decline to 1.7 percent in August.

(This is a developing story and will be updated shortly)