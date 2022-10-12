English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    Live: Live: Bajar Gupshup
    you are here: HomeNewsEconomy

    RBI failure looks imminent as CPI inflation seen rising to 7.3% in September

    The statistics ministry will release CPI inflation data for September and IIP growth for August later today, with the former set to complete three full years above the RBI's medium-term target of 4 percent and three consecutive quarters outside the 2-6 percent tolerance range

    Siddharth Upasani
    October 12, 2022 / 12:45 PM IST
    RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das (File image)

    RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das (File image)

    The Reserve Bank of India (RBI)'s failure to keep inflation within the mandated 2-6 percent band will likely be confirmed later on October 12, with economists predicting headline retail inflation rising to 7.3 percent in September.

    According to a Moneycontrol poll of 18 economists, inflation - as measured by the Consumer Price Index (CPI) - rose for the second month in a row to a five-month high in September.

    The Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation will release retail inflation data for September later today at 5.30 pm.

    "In September, daily prices of 22 essential food items are up by 0.9 percent month-on-month on average vs -0.1 percent month-on-month in August," noted Kaushik Das, Deutsche Bank's chief economist.

    "Based on all the available data, we have factored in 0.8 percent month-on-month sequential increase for food and beverages components in September... If food inflation surprises sharply to the upside, then it is possible for headline CPI inflation to rise closer to the earlier April peak of 7.8 percent," Das added.

    Close

    Related stories

    CPI inflation had risen to a near eight-year high of 7.79 percent in April.
    ORGANISATIONESTIMATE FOR SEPTEMBER CPI INFLATION
    L&T Financial Services7.17%
    ICRA7.2%
    Sunidhi Securities7.24%
    DBS Bank7.25%
    IndusInd Bank7.27%
    YES Bank7.29%
    Barclays7.3%
    Bank of Baroda7.3%
    CareEdge7.3%
    Kotak Mahindra Bank7.35%
    Elara Capital7.38%
    Deutsche Bank7.4%
    Standard Chartered Bank7.4%
    State Bank of India7.41%
    HDFC Bank7.42%
    IDFC First Bank7.48%
    Nomura7.5%
    Motilal Oswal Financial Services7.5%

    Food apart, an unfavourable base effect will also help push up inflation in September, to mark a third consecutive quarter, where it stays outside the 2-6 percent tolerance band and confirm the RBI's failure.

    CPI inflation averaged 6.3 percent in January-March and 7.3 percent in April-June. A print of 7.3 percent in September will mean average inflation for July-September will be 7 percent.

    The RBI's latest forecast says inflation will average 7.1 percent in July-September.

    In the event of failure, the RBI must submit a report to the central government detailing the reasons for failure, remedial actions it proposes to take, and the time period within which inflation will return to target.

    In the post-policy press conference on September 30, Governor Shaktikanta Das had said the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) would meet to discuss the RBI's reply to the government.

    "So, what we will write, I will not say. But as I have said earlier, we are expecting the inflation to come down close to the target over a two-year cycle, that was our expectation earlier and even now. But then again, there are so many uncertainties that are playing out and coming in from time-to-time," Das had added.

    IIP growth

    Separately, the statistics ministry will release industrial production data for August, also at 5.30 pm today.

    Industrial growth, as measured by the Index of Industrial Production (IIP), is seen falling to a six-month low of 1.7 percent in August from 2.4 percent in July, according to the median of estimates by 16 economists polled by Moneycontrol.
    ORGANISATIONESTIMATE FOR AUGUST IIP GROWTH
    Deutsche Bank0.5%
    YES Bank0.8%
    DBS Bank1%
    Standard Chartered Bank1%
    HDFC Bank1.2%
    Kotak Mahindra Bank1.6%
    CareEdge1.7%
    Nomura1.7%
    Sunidhi Securities1.7%
    Motilal Oswal Financial Services1.7%
    State Bank of India1.8%
    IndusInd Bank1.9%
    ICRA2.8%
    Bank of Baroda3.5%
    Elara Capital4%
    L&T Financial Services4.7%

    "Leading indicators saw mixed performance in August – while exports slipped into contraction zone and core sector growth slowed further to the lowest in nine months, auto production growth rose back to double digits on a year-on-year basis," noted Kanika Pasricha, an economist at Standard Chartered Bank.

    Data released on September 30 showed India's eight core industries grew 3.3 percent in August, down from 4.5 percent in July.

    The performance of core industries is key to industrial growth as they make up more than 40 percent of the IIP.
    Siddharth Upasani is a Special Correspondent at Moneycontrol. He has been covering the Indian economy, economic data, and monetary and fiscal policies for nine years. He tweets at @SiddharthUbiWan. Contact: siddharth.upasani@nw18.com
    Tags: #Economy #IIP #inflation #RBI
    first published: Oct 12, 2022 12:25 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.