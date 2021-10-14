MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • In Conversation With
  • India Inc On the Move
  • India Best Managed Companies
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Traders Carnival Live, 3 days 12 sessions. Early bird offer ending soon Rs.999/-, exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

IEA report commends India’s success in green-power financing

With financing difficult to get in this sector, the agency has recommended that international institutions step in to help

Moneycontrol News
October 14, 2021 / 02:05 PM IST
The world needs $4 trillion more in investment to achieve the 1.5°C target set by IEA

The world needs $4 trillion more in investment to achieve the 1.5°C target set by IEA


India’s success in financing clean-energy projects has been commended in the International Energy Agency report.


The world needs $4 trillion more in investment to achieve the 1.5°C target set by IEA, that is, to keep the temperature rise within 1.5°C. But finance to deploy clean-energy projects is hard to come by, especially in developing countries.


In this context, the report has quoted India’s track record.


“There have been some notable examples of developing economies mobilising capital for clean energy projects, such as India’s success in financing a rapid expansion of solar PV in pursuit of its 450 GW target for renewables by 2030,” it read.


This is despite the challenges that the pandemic has made worse. “Funds (in developing economies) to support sustainable economic recovery are scarce and capital remains up to seven-times more expensive than in advanced economies,” the report read.


IEA’s India outlook report, released this February, had noted that a momentum in the power sector was being driven by investment in renewables. “Utility‐scale solar PV and wind have led this growth,  underpinned by supportive  policies, competitive  auctions, improved  economics  and  a  maturing industry,” it had said.


It had also stated that investments in renewable power had surpassed those in coal-powered plants for the fifth year in a row. “Spending on coal power has moderated in recent years, though it remains above $10 billion a year… a stark decline  in  final  investment decisions  for new  plants since 2016, as well  as more  constrained  bank  lending,  points to  much lower investment levels in the years ahead,” it had said.


In its latest report, released on October 14, IEA suggested that international development banks and advanced economies step in to help developing economies to meet shortage of funds, especially for investments in the transition phase.


“Alongside the necessary policy and regulatory reforms, public financial institutions – led by international development banks and larger climate finance commitments from advanced economies – play crucial roles to bring forward investment in areas where private players do not yet see the right balance of risk and reward,” the report said.

Emerging and developing markets will need 70% of the additional money needed for the world to reach its final net-zero emission (NZE) target, which is a level up from what the countries have pledged to do.

Moneycontrol News
Tags: #clean energy #energy #IEA
first published: Oct 14, 2021 02:05 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | How to declare dividend income in income tax returns

Simply Save | How to declare dividend income in income tax returns

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.