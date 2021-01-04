MARKET NEWS

ICICI Bank's net banking goes down for some users, bank asks customers to use iMobile or WhatsApp Banking

There may be intermittent issues while logging into Internet Banking. Please try to log in after sometime. Alternatively, you may transact using iMobile or WhatsApp Banking on 8640086400, ICICI Bank said.

Moneycontrol News
January 04, 2021 / 11:11 PM IST
 
 
ICICI Bank's net banking services on January 4 went down for some of the users.

Following which, several customers of the bank took to Twitter to register their complain, saying they are unable to access the internet banking.

ICICI Bank and Google Pay collaborate to bring digital registration of FASTag

The bank, however, responded to one of the customers, saying their online banking services are working fine.

But with complaint rising, the bank has put up a notice: "There may be intermittent issues while logging into Internet Banking. Please try to log in after sometime. Alternatively, you may transact using iMobile or WhatsApp Banking on 8640086400."

In the meantime, the private lender has not made any comment or issued a statement on it twitter handle.
first published: Jan 4, 2021 11:08 pm

