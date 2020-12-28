ICICI Bank and Google Pay collaborate to bring digital registration of FASTag

ICICI Bank has announced that it is collaborating with Google to issue FASTag. It has become the first bank to join hands with Google Pay for the issuance of FASTag.

Customers will now be able to order, track and recharge ICICI Bank FASTag via the Google Pay app.

Sajith Sivanandan, Business Head, Google Pay said, “NETC FASTag is an important milestone in bringing the efficiencies of digital payments into transit and making interstate travel frictionless. We are very pleased to be joining hands with ICICI Bank to extend the facility of NETC FASTag purchase to millions of users across India through Google Pay. This is a great example of an entire ecosystem working in concert to bring ease and convenience to the lives of users in a very tangible way.”

The main aim of this initiative is to ensure the safety of applicants during the COVID-19 pandemic since they can complete procedures digitally, India Today reported.

How do you use the service?

Open Google Pay. Once that is done, tap on ICICI Bank FASTag under Businesses. In case you cannot see this, users can also click on Explore.

Next step is to tap on buy new FASTag. After this enter the following details: your PAN, RC copy, vehicle number and address details.

Verify your mobile number via OTP and then proceed to payment. Your order will be placed once the payment is processed.

"With the increased adoption of digital payments in all walks of life, we believe that this collaboration with Google will help Google Pay users to apply for a new FASTag and get it delivered free of cost at their doorstep," Sudipto Roy, Head of Unsecured Assets at ICICI Bank was quoted as saying.

Roy also said that this association gains prominence during the widespread pandemic as this allows any Google Pay user to order and receive FASTag in a seamless and contact-less manner.

"With this, ICICI Bank has achieved another feat in the FASTag ecosystem. We believe that this initiative will go a long way in increasing the adoption of FASTag for toll payments," he said.