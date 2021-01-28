MARKET NEWS

Hold Symphony; target of Rs 1090: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Symphony with a target price of Rs 1090 in its research report dated January 23, 2021.

Broker Research
January 28, 2021 / 02:58 PM IST
 
 
ICICI Direct's research report on Symphony


Symphony’s standalone and overseas business has seen a gradual recovery on a QoQ basis, however YoY recovery was still ~74% of previous year. According to company, the trade sentiments in the domestic markets were positive and company has witnessed stock out situation in some of the geographies. The inventory level is normalised with channel partners and the company expects good volume offtake from Q4FY21 onwards. On the subsidiaries front, Climate Technologies Australia performance remained impacted due to supply issues & lower operating leverage. The management expects a turnaround of Australian subsidiary from Q4FY21 supported by various initiatives (such as changing sourcing destination from China to India) taken by the management. The other two subsidiaries, GSK China and Impco Mexico performance in terms of topline remain impacted due to pandemic, however company has taken various cost optimisation measures in the subsidiaries. This would help company to improve profitability, going forward. We slightly tweaked our earnings estimates upward by ~2%, 6% for FY22E, FY23E respectively


Outlook


We rollover our valuation on FY23E and change our rating from BUY to HOLD, with revised target price of Rs 1090 (valuing 27x FY23E EPS).


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Broker Research
TAGS: #Hold #ICICI Direct #Recommendations #Symphony
first published: Jan 28, 2021 02:58 pm

