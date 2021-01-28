MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMC
  • Samsung
  • Volvo

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMCSamsungVolvo
Webinar :Join an expert panel for a webinar on Smart investments for a secure retirement January 28, 2021. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Hold Music Broadcast target of Rs 24: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher recommended hold rating on Music Broadcast with a target price of Rs 24 in its research report dated January 22, 2021.

Broker Research
January 28, 2021 / 07:04 AM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Music Broadcast


While MBL’s revenue of Rs407mn was in-line with our estimates, EBITDA margin of 10.2% surpassed our expectations of 7.5% led by stringent cost control. Total operating cost stood at Rs365mn for the quarter and annualized savings of Rs500-550mn is expected in FY21E. Roughly 50% of the cost savings is expected to be permanent in nature resulting in 300bps margin expansion in a normalized environment post-COVID. Consequently, we increase our FY22E/FY23E EBITDA estimates by 5.0%/4.1% respectively as we bake in the benefits of cost reduction program. In addition, ad-volumes are also recovering (up 1.6x QoQ and 9% YoY) but yields continue to remain under pressure due to promotional discounting. However, management indicated that yields would stabilize by 1QFY22 as promotional offers are gradually withdrawn.


Outlook


We value the stock at EV/EBITDA multiple of 5.5x (no change) and arrive at a TP of Rs24 given improvement in ad-environment, stringent focus on cost control and expected yield recovery. Our DCF enabled per share value also stands at Rs24, resulting in blended TP (50% weight to each methodology) of Rs24 (earlier Rs23). Re-iterate HOLD.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Broker Research
TAGS: #Hold #Music Broadcast #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations
first published: Jan 28, 2021 07:04 am

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | Covaxin effective against UK virus strain, says ICMR; India to ship upto 3 million vaccines to Sri Lanka

Coronavirus Essential | Covaxin effective against UK virus strain, says ICMR; India to ship upto 3 million vaccines to Sri Lanka

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.