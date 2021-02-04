MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
LIC

Presents

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMC
  • Samsung
  • Volvo
LIC

Presents

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMCSamsungVolvo
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Hold Indus Towers: target of Rs 245: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Indus Towers with a target price of Rs 245 in its research report dated February 01, 2021.

Broker Research
February 04, 2021 / 02:14 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

ICICI Direct's research report on Indus Towers


Indus Towers (erstwhile Bharti Infratel) reported numbers for the merged entity for the first time in Q3FY21. Therefore, numbers were not comparable to earlier reported numbers of Infratel. Like to like revenues (on a proforma basis for merged entity) came in at Rs 6736 crore, up 5.9% QoQ led by core rental revenues which came in at Rs 4314 crore, up 7.4% QoQ. The energy revenues came in at Rs 2422 crore, up 3.5% QoQ, given the higher diesel prices. The rental numbers growth is optically higher as it includes exit penalty of Rs 400.2 crore. Proforma like to like EBITDA came in at Rs 3552 crore, up 15.6% QoQ, with EBITDA margins at 52.7% (up 440 bps QoQ) aided by exit penalty and one-time benefit of Rs 80 crore due to merger. Like to like proforma PAT came in at Rs 1360 crore (up 20.3% QoQ).


Outlook


We maintain our HOLD recommendation with a revised target price of Rs 245/share (earlier Rs 220), implying 5.5x FY23E EV/EBITDA (vs. 6x FY22E EV/EBITDA, earlier).


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Broker Research
TAGS: #Hold #ICICI Direct #Indus Towers #Recommendations
first published: Feb 4, 2021 02:14 pm

Must Listen

Macro Minutes | Economist Rathin Roy decodes the Union Budget 2021 for Moneycontrol

Macro Minutes | Economist Rathin Roy decodes the Union Budget 2021 for Moneycontrol

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.