Hold Alembic Pharma: target of Rs 770: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on Alembic Pharma

Alembic Pharma operates in international generics (US:27% & ex- US: 15% in H1FY22), domestic branded (37% in H1FY22) and API (20% in H1FY22). Domestic business has 1.5% of market share of IPM with three brands in the top 100. Going ahead, emphasis is on specialty segment with 94% of new launches being specialty products The company has invested ~ Rs 1800 crore in recent years in facilities geared mainly towards US formulations. As of Q3FY22, it has filed 220 ANDA and has 154 approvals with 104 launches in the US

Outlook

We maintain our HOLD rating on the stock due to challenging business environment in the US business as well as impending USFDA clearances. Valued at Rs 770 i.e. 20x P/E on FY24E EPS of Rs 38.6

At 13:58 hrs Alembic Pharmaceuticals was quoting at Rs 739.40, up Rs 2.75, or 0.37 percent.

It has touched an intraday high of Rs 742.70 and an intraday low of Rs 730.20.

It was trading with volumes of 3,489 shares, compared to its thirty day average of 32,765 shares, a decrease of -89.35 percent.

In the previous trading session, the share closed down 2.07 percent or Rs 15.55 at Rs 736.65.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 1,090.00 and 52-week low Rs 715.00 on 27 April, 2021 and 28 January, 2022, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 32.17 percent below its 52-week high and 3.41 percent above its 52-week low.

Market capitalisation stands at Rs 14,533.88 crore.

