    Hold AIA Engineering: target of Rs 1895: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on AIA Engineering with a target price of Rs 1895 in its research report dated January 28, 2022.

    Broker Research
    February 02, 2022 / 03:27 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    ICICI Direct's research report on AIA Engineering


    AIA Engineering (AIA) is India’s largest manufacturer and supplier of high chrome wear, corrosion and abrasion resistance castings used in cement, mining and thermal power plants (or mills). Products include tube mill internals (grinding media, shell liners, diaphragm), HRCS castings & crusher parts for cement, mining and power The company is the second largest hi-chrome producer in the world


    Outlook


    However, growth can be a challenge in the next two to three quarters. Hence, we are changing our rating on the stock from BUY to HOLD We value AIA at Rs 1895 i.e. 28x P/E on FY24E EPS


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Broker Research
    Tags: #AIA Engineering #Hold #ICICI Direct #Recommendations
    first published: Feb 2, 2022 03:27 pm
    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.