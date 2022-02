Hold AIA Engineering: target of Rs 1895: ICICI Direct

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

ICICI Direct's research report on AIA Engineering

AIA Engineering (AIA) is India’s largest manufacturer and supplier of high chrome wear, corrosion and abrasion resistance castings used in cement, mining and thermal power plants (or mills). Products include tube mill internals (grinding media, shell liners, diaphragm), HRCS castings & crusher parts for cement, mining and power The company is the second largest hi-chrome producer in the world

Outlook

However, growth can be a challenge in the next two to three quarters. Hence, we are changing our rating on the stock from BUY to HOLD We value AIA at Rs 1895 i.e. 28x P/E on FY24E EPS

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More