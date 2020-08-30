Here are Warren Buffett's top stocks and deals

On August 30, Berkshire Hathaway founder Warren Buffett celebrated his 90th birthday. Having bought first stock in 1941 at the age of 11 - six shares of Cities Service, an oil service company, at $38 per share - he has grown his portfolio massively since then.

Here is a quick look at the business tycoon's biggest deals with Berkshire Hathaway and the top stocks in his portfolio:

Top Stocks

As of a regulatory filing on August 14, these are the top five stocks by number of shares held in Warren Buffett's portfolio by way of Berkshire Hathaway:

1. Bank of America: Clocking in at a little over 925 million, this is the top stock owned by Buffett currently. The Bank of America Corporation is an American multinational investment bank and financial services company headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. According to a report by Motley Fool, at the time when he made the investment, Bank of America was on rocky footing following the after-effects of The Great Depression. His plan was to invest $5 billion into the megabank, collect a 10 percent dividend on the investment each year.

2. Coca-Cola: At 400 million, this is the second biggest stock in Warren Buffett's portfolio. Coca-Cola is one of the world's largest beverage maker. According to an article in Investopedia, Coca-Cola heralded a change in Buffett's approach from "buying bad companies at great prices" to "buying great companies at good prices".

3. Kraft Heinz: Kraft Heinz is an American food company formed by the merger of Kraft Foods and Heinz, and is co-headquartered in Chicago, Illinois and Pittsburgh. At just a little over 325 million stocks, this is in the top five stocks Warren Buffett holds by number. In 2019, he famously said he might have overpaid for the shares, to CNBC.

4. Apple: While Warren Buffett previously shied away from tech stocks, his stake in Apple with just over 256 million shares is notable. According to a Forbes article, one of the many reasons Buffett continues to hold such a large amount of Apple stock is due to their consistent returns.

5. Wells Fargo: Wells Fargo & Company is an American multinational financial services company headquartered in San Francisco, California. It is the world's fourth-largest bank by market capitalization and the fourth largest bank in the US by total assets. Warren Buffett holds a little over 247 million shares in Wells Fargo.

Top Acquisitons

According to an article by Business Insider, these are the top five acquisitions made by Berkshire Hathaway

1. Precision Castparts: Berkshire's 2016 purchase of this industrial goods company is the largest acquisition made the company while accounting for debt. The deal was valued at $37 billion.

2. Burlington Northern Santa Fe: Though the purchase totalled $34 billion, the assumption of $10 million in company debt makes this the largest purchase made by Berkshire Hathaway in its history. Burlington Northern Santa Fe is involved with work in the railways.

3. Kraft Heinz: Before it's merger with Heinz, Berkshire and 3G Capital took over this ketchup maker in 2013 for $28 billion.

4. General Reinsurance: Buffett took over General Reinsurance in 1998 before combing it with Cologne Re and marketing the two as Gen Re. At $22 billion it is one of Berkshire's older multibillion-deals.

Bought at 9.7 billion in 2011, this is a chemical company based in Wickliffe, Ohio. It was later investigated by French authorities when a devastating 2019 fire saw thousand of chemicals go up in smoke.