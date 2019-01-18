App
Last Updated : Jan 18, 2019 05:47 PM IST | Source: PTI

HDFC Standard Life Insurance is now HDFC Life Insurance

The change in name is effective right off the bat and the company will henceforth operate under the name HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd, it said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
HDFC Standard Life Insurance on Friday changed its name to HDFC Life Insurance following the receipt of relevant approvals from regulatory authorities.

The change in name is effective right off the bat and the company will henceforth operate under the name HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd, it said.

"Over the years, specifically after listing of the company on stock exchanges, HDFC Life, as a brand has established itself as one of the most valuable brands in the Indian life insurance sector.

"Hence, with a view to align the corporate name of the company with its brand name, the corporate name has been changed to HDFC Life Insurance," the statement said.
First Published on Jan 18, 2019 05:44 pm

tags #Business #Companies #HDFC Life Insurance #HDFC Standard Life Insurance

