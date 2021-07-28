MARKET NEWS

HCL Tech appoints Jill Kouri as global chief marketing officer

In her new role, Kouri, whose experience spans 30 years, will lead the company's global marketing programmes to advance HCL's focus on helping companies reimagine their business for the digital age. This is also in line with the broader focus IT firms have on diversity and inclusion at the leadership level.

Swathi Moorthy
July 28, 2021 / 09:09 PM IST
 
 
HCL Technologies on July 28 appointed Jill Kouri as the global chief marketing officer to drive the company’s digital agenda.

In her new role, Kouri, whose experience spans 30 years, will lead the company’s global marketing programmes to advance HCL’s focus on helping companies reimagine their business for the digital age.

“HCL is at a critical point in its journey, having reached the $10 billion revenue mark, and I am excited to lead the efforts to create more widespread brand awareness and affinity, all while driving a very strong growth agenda,” Kouri said in a statement.

In her previous role, she was the chief marketing officer for the real estate services firm JLL, Americas for seven years. Prior to that, she spent 14 years in senior marketing leadership roles at Accenture.

“As HCL continues to drive its strategy to be the digital partner of choice for global enterprises... it is imperative to strengthen our marketing leadership,” said C Vijayakumar, CEO and Managing Director, HCL Technologies. “Jill brings rich experience in areas from purpose articulation and global brand building to demand generation and sales enablement, and we are thrilled to welcome her to our leadership team,” he added.

The appointment of Kouri is in line with the broader trend of diversity and inclusion in the leadership levels the IT firms are driving. Its Bengaluru-based peer Wipro had appointed Laura Langton as CMO in 2019. In a conscious effort, Wipro also appointed Subha Tatvarti as chief technology officer, and Stephanie Truman as chief growth officer.
Swathi Moorthy
Tags: #diversity #HCL Tech #Jill Kouri
first published: Jul 28, 2021 09:09 pm

