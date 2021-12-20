Govt to consider visa extensions on case-by-case basis; no plans on blanket extension for expiring visas: Sources

Representative image

The Union government is willing to consider visa extensions for foreign nationals in India on a case-by-case basis amid growing concerns around the Omicron variant of Covid-19 , senior government officials told Moneycontrol.

"At the moment, no country has closed its borders to flights coming from India, and the Omicron variant is not so widespread in the country. And as long as borders are open there are no plans to come out with a blanket extension for expiring visas," said a senior official who didn't wish to be identified.

Individuals can apply for visa extensions through online portals and each case will be considered based on severity, added the official.

The government is willing to provide visa extensions to foreign nationals based on existing rules defined by the Ministry of External Affairs and Ministry of Home Affairs, the official said.

Apart from existing rules, the government will also consider providing visa extensions to foreign citizens who are 'highly vulnerable' to Covid-19 and do not wish to travel back to their home countries where a new wave of cases may be emerging, said another senior official.

Foreign nationals who have medical reasons to stay back in India and avoid lockdown formalities in their countries will also be considered to be given a visa extension, the official said.

The government's pre-existing rules for visa extension for foreign nationals are applicable to those foreign nationals who are minor children where at least either of their parents is an Indian citizen or an OCI (Overseas Citizen Of India) cardholder.

Similarly, foreign nationals married to Indian citizens and those who are single parents of minor children holding Indian passports or OCI Cards will also be eligible for visa extensions.

Students who are foreign nationals where at least one of their parent is an Indian citizen or an OCI Cardholder are also eligible for visa extensions.

Similar extensions can also be provided to dependent family members of foreign diplomats and officials along with foreign nationals who are persons of Indian origin, who wish to come to India on account of family emergencies.

Finally, foreign nationals stranded in close neighbouring countries and seeking to exit to their destination country through India are eligible for visa extension, and so are foreign nationals travelling to India on medical grounds for treatment in India.

A number of foreign nationals currently in India have asked the government to once again reconsider providing visa extensions, as they had done during the first wave of Covid-19, in order to avoid travelling at a time when a new variant of the virus is sweeping nations around the world.