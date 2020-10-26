172@29@17@105!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|govt-procures-151-17-lakh-tonne-paddy-at-msp-for-rs-28543-crore-so-far-this-season-6016671.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Watch experts decode 'The rise of ESG investing' on October 29 at 4pm. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Oct 26, 2020 07:20 PM IST | Source: PTI

Govt procures 151.17 lakh tonne paddy at MSP for Rs 28,543 crore so far this season

Paddy procurement for kharif 2020-21 is progressing smoothly in Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Kerala with purchase of over 151.17 lakh tonne up to October 25 against 125.05 lakh tonnes in the corresponding period of last year.

PTI

State-owned FCI and state procurement agencies have bought 21 percent more paddy so far in the kharif marketing season of this year at 151.17 lakh tonnes amounting to Rs 28,543 crore.

Paddy procurement for kharif 2020-21 is progressing smoothly in Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Kerala with purchase of over 151.17 lakh tonne up to October 25 against 125.05 lakh tonnes in the corresponding period of last year.

Out of the total purchase of 151.17 lakh tonnes, Punjab has contributed 100.89 lakh tonnes.

Close

"About 12.98 lakh farmers have already been benefitted from the ongoing KMS procurement operations with an MSP value of Rs 28,542.59 crore at a rate of Rs 18,880 per tonne,” an official statement said.

Cotton seed (kapas) procurement operations under MSP are going on smoothly in Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh.

Till Sunday, 3,53,252 cotton bales valuing Rs 1,047.90 crore has been procured benefitting 68,419 farmers.

Oilseeds, pulses and copra are also being purchased.
First Published on Oct 26, 2020 07:20 pm

tags #agriculture #Business #Economy #minimum selling price #MSP #paddy crop

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.