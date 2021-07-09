Govt, NHAI take steps to ensure high-quality roads amid rising competition to win projects
The NHAI is also looking to create independent teams from its headquarters to carry out frequent quality checks of work at sites of projects that private players have bagged.
July 09, 2021 / 03:04 PM IST
The MoRTH has relaxed technical qualification criteria for road projects.
The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways and the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) are working to ensure that the rising competition in the roads sector does not lead to any compromise in the quality standards of roads or delay in projects.
While the NHAI has already created a separate list to monitor road projects allotted to private bidders who have quoted bids around 20-30 percent lower than NHAI’s base prices, it may also ask private players to provide routine documents including bank guarantees to ensure that road projects do not default once they are awarded, a company official told Moneycontrol.
The NHAI is also looking to create independent teams from its headquarters to carry out frequent quality checks of works at sites for projects which private players have bagged.
The regulator will also put in place a system for random quality checks, once in every 2-3 months, during the construction period, the official said.
Road Transport Minister Nithin Gadkari on July 9 said that the rising competition in the sector will not lead to lower quality construction. He said that the rising competition will lead to the use of better technology and will also lower the cost of construction in India.
He added that his ministry will ensure that the quality of roads is maintained and that projects also don't face delays.
Gadkari also urged the road sector to reduce the use of cement in construction, as the prices of cement were very high, and instead use alternatives like steel or plastic fibre.
As an aftermath of the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) relaxing eligibility criteria for bidding in highway projects in November, competition in road projects has shot up in the past few months, leading to a fall in bids for road projects.
The MoRTH relaxed technical qualification criteria for road projects, which has led to private players from other infrastructure verticals like tunnel and port construction bidding for highway projects.
A look at the NHAI's projects between January and May shows that many bidders are quoting at a discount as high as 30-35 percent to NHAI’s base price.
In terms of the number of bidders, the number has also surpassed 40 in some engineering, procurement and construction projects, when compared to a maximum of 18-20 earlier.
Similarly, in hybrid annuity model projects, participants have increased to 10-15, when compared to 5-10 earlier.