The NHAI is also looking to create independent teams from its headquarters to carry out frequent quality checks of works at sites for projects which private players have bagged.

The regulator will also put in place a system for random quality checks, once in every 2-3 months, during the construction period, the official said.

Road Transport Minister Nithin Gadkari on July 9 said that the rising competition in the sector will not lead to lower quality construction. He said that the rising competition will lead to the use of better technology and will also lower the cost of construction in India.

He added that his ministry will ensure that the quality of roads is maintained and that projects also don't face delays.

Gadkari also urged the road sector to reduce the use of cement in construction, as the prices of cement were very high, and instead use alternatives like steel or plastic fibre.

As an aftermath of the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) relaxing eligibility criteria for bidding in highway projects in November, competition in road projects has shot up in the past few months, leading to a fall in bids for road projects.

The MoRTH relaxed technical qualification criteria for road projects, which has led to private players from other infrastructure verticals like tunnel and port construction bidding for highway projects.

A look at the NHAI's projects between January and May shows that many bidders are quoting at a discount as high as 30-35 percent to NHAI’s base price.

In terms of the number of bidders, the number has also surpassed 40 in some engineering, procurement and construction projects, when compared to a maximum of 18-20 earlier.

Similarly, in hybrid annuity model projects, participants have increased to 10-15, when compared to 5-10 earlier.