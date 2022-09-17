English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    Live Now | DECMA Definedge Conference on Market Analysis.Click to watch
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Govt amends policy to allow trade invoicing, payment, and settlement in Indian rupee

    The Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) - an arm of the commerce ministry that deals with export and import - notified the changes to the policy.

    Moneycontrol News
    September 17, 2022 / 11:54 AM IST
    Representative image

    Representative image

    The commerce ministry on September 16 amended the Foreign Trade Policy (FTP) to allow international trade invoicing, payment, and settlement in the Indian rupee, a move aimed at facilitating trade in the domestic currency.

    The Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) -  an arm of the commerce ministry that deals with export and import - notified the changes to the policy.

    DGFT added a new paragraph in the FTP. "Para 2.52 (d) is notified to permit invoicing, payment and settlement of exports and imports in INR (Indian rupee) in sync with RBI's ...circular dated July 11, 2022. This shall come into force with immediate effect," DGFT said in the notification. Accordingly, it said, settlement of trade transactions in INR may also take place through special rupee vostro accounts opened by authorised dealer banks in India.

    In July, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had asked banks to put in place additional arrangements for export and import transactions in Indian rupees in view of increasing interest of the global trading community in the domestic currency.

    As per the new para, Indian importers undertaking imports through this mechanism will make payment in INR which will be credited into the special vostro account of the correspondent bank of the partner country, against the invoices for the supply of goods or services from the overseas seller/supplier. "Indian exporters undertaking exports of goods and services through this mechanism shall be paid the export proceeds in INR from the balances in the designated special vostro account of the correspondent bank of the partner country," it added.

    Close

    Related stories

    Earlier this month, the Reserve Bank and the finance ministry had asked top management of banks and representative of trade bodies to push exports and import transactions in rupee.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #DGFT #Indian govt #Rupee
    first published: Sep 17, 2022 11:54 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.