Government to implement Coal Import Monitoring System from February 1

Representative image (Image: Reuters)

The government will implement a Coal Import Monitoring System (CIMS) from February 1 that would require coal importers to submit advance information in an online system for import and obtain an automatic registration number.

"The Coal Import Monitoring System (CIMS) shall require importers to submit advance information in an online system for import of items and obtain an automatic Registration Number by paying a registration fee of ₹1 per thousand, subject to a minimum of ₹500 and maximum of ₹1 lakh on CIF value,” read an official notification issued by the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) on December 22, reported BusinessLine.

The categories of coal which will be subject to CIMS include anthracite coal, bituminous coal, coking coal, and steam coal as per the notification.

“The importer can apply for registration not earlier than 60th day and not later than 15th day before the expected date of arrival of import consignment,” added the notification.