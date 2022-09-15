English
    Government keen to revive west coast 60 mtpa-mega refinery: Minister Hardeep Singh Puri

    The $50 billion-mega refinery project in western Maharashtra has faced dispute over land acquisition since 2018 and was eventually stalled

    Rachita Prasad
    September 15, 2022 / 01:36 PM IST
    File image of Hardeep Singh Puri, minister of petroleum & natural Gas, and housing & urban affairs

    The government is keen to revive the plan to set up a mega refinery on the coast of Maharashtra with a capacity of 60 million tonnes per annum (mtpa), said Hardeep Singh Puri, minister of petroleum & natural Gas, and housing & urban affairs.

    India had planned to set up a $50 billion mega refinery on the west coast but the project didn't take off despite backing from state-run oil companies and investment commitment from the Saudi Arabian Oil Company (Saudi Aramco) and Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC). The project has been stalled since 2018 due to disputes over land acquisition.

    "When an opportunity like this is missed, it is very regrettable. We need to try and revive the project. We have sent feelers all around," Puri said.

    This is a developing story, please stay tuned for more updates… 

     

    Disclaimer: Moneycontrol is a part of the Network18 group. Network18 is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries (RIL) is the sole beneficiary.
    Rachita Prasad heads Moneycontrol’s coverage of conventional and new energy, and infrastructure sectors. Rachita is passionate about energy transition and the global efforts against climate change, with special focus on India. Before joining Moneycontrol, she was an Assistant Editor at The Economic Times, where she wrote for the paper for over a decade and was a host on their podcast. Contact: rachita.prasad@nw18.com
    first published: Sep 15, 2022 01:36 pm
