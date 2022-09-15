Government keen to revive west coast 60 mtpa-mega refinery: Minister Hardeep Singh Puri

File image of Hardeep Singh Puri, minister of petroleum & natural Gas, and housing & urban affairs

The government is keen to revive the plan to set up a mega refinery on the coast of Maharashtra with a capacity of 60 million tonnes per annum (mtpa), said Hardeep Singh Puri, minister of petroleum & natural Gas, and housing & urban affairs.

India had planned to set up a $50 billion mega refinery on the west coast but the project didn't take off despite backing from state-run oil companies and investment commitment from the Saudi Arabian Oil Company (Saudi Aramco) and Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC). The project has been stalled since 2018 due to disputes over land acquisition.

"When an opportunity like this is missed, it is very regrettable. We need to try and revive the project. We have sent feelers all around," Puri said.

