Gated communities ink tie ups with firms for delivery of essentials, medicines

Amid the pandemic and lockdown, daily essentials are hard to get hold of, and people are risking their lives to step outdoors for the same.

Keeping the severity in mind, a slew of gated communities have tied up with companies such as Apollo Hospitals, ITC, Metro Cash & Carry, Ninjacart, among others.

One such gated community is ApnaComplex, which houses more than 20,000 flats across 80 cities. It has partnered with Ninjacart, Metro Cash & Carry, ITC, Telemedicine, Stonesoup and Uable, ensuring safety and well-being of its residents, for delivery of daily essentials.

The tie-up will help mitigate the risk due to novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, in the lives of ApnaComplex residents and ensure that supply of groceries and vegetables to apartments is not interrupted.

“We have rolled out services across the country with the aim of supporting the maximum number of people. We are working stringently towards ensuring safety and security of our residents,” said Raja Sekhar Kommu, Co-Founder and CEO of ApnaComplex.

A security and community management solution, MyGate has collaborated with Grofers, ITC, Medlife and StoreSe in an attempt to restore the delivery of groceries and essentials at its over 7,000 gated communities.

MyGate has managed to extend the services to over 3,500 MyGate communities across seven cities.

“We are fortunate to have found so many organisations willing to help in these extraordinary times - and in a very short period. In the coming weeks, we will continue to forge new relations that help our communities cope with the effect of the lockdown,” Abhishek Kumar, Co-founder & COO, MyGate.

How does it work?

Users receive notifications on the app informing them that their society can now order from one of its partners. The user then adds all the required items to the cart through a special section on the website, wherein they choose their MyGate society from the drop down and place an order.

Grofers is fulfilling deliveries to societies within two to three days as opposed to their usual time of five to seven days as orders are being delivered to the entire society at once.

Saurabh Kumar, Founder, Grofers said, “Our partnership with MyGate will smoothen the delivery process and help us serve a higher number of people across the country.”

Apart from grocery delivery, MyGate has also come up with Leave at Gate’ for contactless deliveries, e-pass for Karanataka, e-papers on app and online coronavirus consultation (through telemedicine partnerships).

“The express delivery programme with Grofers has been a huge help, at a time when getting orders delivered has been so difficult. Our residents are also happy to receive copies of major dailies within the MyGate App,” said Nibir Dasgupta, Ruchira Residency, Kolkata.