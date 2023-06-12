Games24x7 elevates Saroj Panigrahi as chief operating officer

Panigrahi will spearhead marketing and operations across the startup's existing and upcoming platforms including online rummy platform RummyCircle and fantasy sports platform My11Circle.

Skill-based gaming platform Games24x7 has elevated Saroj Panigrahi as the chief operating officer, the company said on June 12.

Panigrahi will spearhead marketing and operations across the startup's existing and upcoming platforms, including RummyCircle and fantasy sports platform My11Circle.

Panigrahi has been with Games24x7 for over 15 years, playing a key role in shaping the firm's product strategy. Most recently, he was instrumental in building My11Circle as its vice president for more than five years.

"Saroj has been an invaluable team member over the years, and has consistently demonstrated exceptional leadership, strategic acumen and deep understanding of the user" said Games24x7 co-founder Trivikraman Thampy.

"Building upon the strong foundation and our remarkable journey in the industry, my goal is to drive forward the next phase of growth for our businesses at Games24x7" Panigrahi said in a statement.

Founded in 2006 by Thampy and Bhavin Pandya, Games24x7 operates a portfolio of skill-based gaming platforms including RummyCircle, My11Circle and casual games platform U Games.

The company counts Tiger Global, The Raine Group, and Malabar Investment Advisors among its investors and was last valued at $2.5 billion valuation when it raised $75 million funding in March 2022. Games24x7 has offices in Mumbai, Bengaluru, New Delhi, Miami, and Philadelphia.