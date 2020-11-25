PlusFinancial Times
Access Selected Content from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
PlusFinancial Times
Access Selected Content from
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Nov 25, 2020 08:11 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Futures Trade | A narrow range bullish expanding triangle pattern in Aurobindo Pharma

Aurobindo Pharma has generated a narrow range bullish expanding triangle pattern after taking support at the previous resistance level offering a low-risk trade.

Moneycontrol Contributor

Prashant Shah

Auro 2511

Aurobindo Pharma has generated a narrow range bullish expanding triangle pattern after taking support at the previous resistance level. It has been one of the outperformers of a leading sector. The pattern provides an affordable opportunity to participate in the trend. Buy Aurobindo Pharma above 885 with stop-loss 874 for a target price of 900 and 917.

Close

 

Disclaimer: https://www.moneycontrol.com/app-disclaimer
First Published on Nov 25, 2020 08:11 am

tags #technical analysis

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.