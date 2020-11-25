Futures Trade | A narrow range bullish expanding triangle pattern in Aurobindo Pharma

Aurobindo Pharma has generated a narrow range bullish expanding triangle pattern after taking support at the previous resistance level offering a low-risk trade.
Moneycontrol Contributor
Prashant Shah
Aurobindo Pharma has generated a narrow range bullish expanding triangle pattern after taking support at the previous resistance level. It has been one of the outperformers of a leading sector. The pattern provides an affordable opportunity to participate in the trend. Buy Aurobindo Pharma above 885 with stop-loss 874 for a target price of 900 and 917.
First Published on Nov 25, 2020 08:11 am