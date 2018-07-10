App
Last Updated : Jul 10, 2018 09:38 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Flying cheap: IndiGo offers discounts on 12 lakh seats for 4 days

The offer will be valid for flight bookings made through all channels during the offer period.

Budget airline IndiGo has announced a discounted sale of 12 lakh seats at fares as low as Rs 1,212, for travel between July 25, 2018 and March 30, 2019. The 4-day sale starts on Tuesday and ends on Friday.

The details of the sale are available on the domestic carrier's website. The offer will be valid for flight bookings made through all channels during the offer period.

Besides low fares, the airline is also offering a cashback of 5 percent on bookings if the payment is done using SBI cards. Subject to a minimum transaction value of Rs 3,000, one can avail a maximum cashback of Rs 500.

The cashback will be credited to the customer's account on September 14, 2018.

"We are delighted to announce this biggest sale of Indian airline seats. IndiGo will turn 12 on August 4 and to make this occasion more memorable, we are offering 12 lakh seats across our network of 57 cities at special fares," said IndiGo's Chief Strategy Officer William Boulter.

IndiGo is the country's largest airline by domestic market share and currently operates 1,086 daily flights, connecting 42 domestic and eight international destinations.

IndiGo's offer comes days after other airlines such as GoAir, AirAsia, and SpiceJet announced discounted sale of flight tickets at similar rates.
First Published on Jul 10, 2018 09:05 am

