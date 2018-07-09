AirAsia launches ‘Low Fare Madness’ sale with domestic fares starting Rs 999

AirAsia is offering flight tickets from Rs 999 on its domestic flights as a part of its ‘Low Fare Madness’ offer.

The tickets can be booked until July 15, 2018, and the travel period for the offer is from February 1 to August 13, 2019.

The Rs 999 ticket is applicable to flights from Kochi to Bengaluru, Bengaluru to Chennai and Guwahati to Imphal.

The company, on its website, stated the seats are limited and may not be available on all flights.

The airline also stated a non-refundable processing fee is applicable for payments via credit, debit or charge card. Fares include airport taxes, except for selected airports where the airport tax is collected at the point of departure.

The AirAsia offer comes days after other airlines, such as GoAir, Indigo, and SpiceJet offered flight tickets at similar rates.