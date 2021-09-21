Flipkart Big Billion Days to have 100,000 kiranas, 375,000 sellers

Over 100,000 kiranas and 375,000 sellers will be part of Flipkart to offer products across multiple segments like electronics, appliances, groceries, fashion, beauty etc.

As India recovers from the massive impact of the second wave of COVID-19 and heads into the festive season, e-commerce giant Flipkart has announced the dates for its annual Big Billion Days. The Walmart-owned company said that the eighth edition of its Big Billion Days would be held from October 7 to October 12.

Over 100,000 kiranas and 375,000 sellers will be part of the platform to offer products across multiple segments like electronics, appliances, groceries, fashion, beauty etc.

Kalyan Krishnamurthy, the CEO of Flipkart Group, said that this time the company had worked towards reviving consumer sentiment post the lull due to the pandemic.

“Every year, The Big Billion Days marks the beginning of India’s festive season and each time we set out to deliver the best possible experience for all our consumers, sellers and brand partners. Over the past year, in collaboration with our ecosystem partners, we’ve worked towards creating opportunities that revitalize consumer sentiment in these challenging times and revive India's economic growth,” he said.

The Bengaluru-based e-commerce player added that it has on-boarded 75,000 new sellers over the last few months. These sellers are predominantly from Tier II and Tier III cities and towns such as Agra, Indore, Jaipur, Panipat, Rajkot, Surat, among others.

Flipkart added that its supply chain capabilities too have been scaled up ahead of the festive season, both in first and last-mile delivery, largely in under-penetrated parts of the country. The company’s Kirana Delivery Program has onboarded local general trade stores as delivery partners too.

“Flipkart’s commitment to providing value to consumers, growth opportunities for MSMEs, sellers and lakhs of Kirana partners, and employment generation through e-commerce, goes to show how the country has embraced e-commerce over the past year and a half and The Big Billion Days is our way of giving back to the community and enthuse the festive spirit across the nation,” Krishnamurthy added.

Flipkart is also betting big on its Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) offering. Customers can avail of the Flipkart Pay Later no-cost EMI facility for a credit line of up to Rs.70,000. Eligible customers can repay the amount over a tenure of 3, 6, 9 or 12 months.

Kiranas and retailers will also have the option to avail of an interest-free credit line for Rs. 5,000 up to Rs 3 lakh for 14 days. The e-commerce player will also allow customers to pre-book their products by paying Re. 1 as a token advance.Founded in 2007, Flipkart currently has a registered customer base of over 350 million and has over 150 million products on its platform across 80 plus categories. The Flipkart Group includes companies like Flipkart, Myntra, Flipkart Wholesale, and Cleartrip and is also a majority shareholder in digital payments company PhonePe.