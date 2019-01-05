App
Last Updated : Jan 05, 2019 06:34 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

First weekend of 2019 and it's already raining money at the box office, thanks to Simmba

According to BoxOfficeIndia, the worldwide collection of the film is close to Rs 249 crore. This makes it the fifth-highest grossing film worldwide in just one week

Tasmayee Laha Roy @tasmayee
This week in Bollywood was about wrapping the year gone by and celebrating Simmba. While Shah Rukh Khan fans were disheartened after having watched Zero, Bollywood had a quick solution to offer — Simmba. With newer actors like Vicky Kaushal, Ayushmann Khurrana and Ranveer Singh taking over the box office, there is a new trend in Bollywood — only content draws people to the theatres and not the stars. Not anymore.

Simmba  and Ranveer Singh have been the talk of the town through the week gone by as the Rohit Shetty film made a little over Rs 20 crore on its opening day and touched Rs 75 crore approximately in the first weekend itself. It's been eight days since the release and Simmba has already made over Rs 160 crore in the Indian market.

According to BoxOfficeIndia, the worldwide collection of the film is close to Rs 249 crore. This makes it the fifth-highest grossing film worldwide in just one week. Only Sanju, Padmaavat, Race 3 and 2.0 (Hindi) are ahead of Simmba’s first week worldwide numbers.  Simmba has made Rs 58.62 crore in the international market in its first week.

While Simmba travelled the world making money, Hollywood science fiction action film Bumblebee, that was the main release this Friday, failed to gather momentum in India.  The film saw business worth Rs 1.70 crore on its opening day. KGF (Hindi), on the other hand, had a decent holdover taking its total collection to approximately Rs 33 crore.

In other news, veteran actor Rishi Kapoor is said to have been diagnosed with cancer. The news has been doing the rounds ever since wife Neetu Kapoor took to social media to wish New Year's and said, “Hope in future cancer is only a zodiac sign." (sic)

However, brother Randhir Kapoor has assured fans that Rishi Kapoor is now doing well.
First Published on Jan 5, 2019 06:34 pm

