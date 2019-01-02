App
Last Updated : Jan 02, 2019 07:11 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Ranveer Singh won hearts, and ruled the box office, in 2018

Ranveer is now considered among the finest actors in Bollywood and charges anywhere between Rs 15 crore and Rs 20 crore for each film

Ranveer Singh | Rs 266.8 crore
For Ranveer Singh, the year started with a bang. With Rs 300 crore at the box office already and at least another Rs 200 crore in the works, 2018 has been a year of growth for the versatile actor. His career has taken leaps and bounds in terms of box office collections starting with Bhansali’s period drama Padmaavat and now Rohit Shetty’s Simmba.

While 2017 didn’t see any Ranveer Singh films, 2018 saw two releases from the actor who has not just officially entered the Rs 100-crore club, but has also marked his entry in the A-listers group in the Hindi film industry.

Padmaavat has brought the turning point in Ranveer’s career. He had done some good films in the past, including the likes of Lootera and Bajirao Mastani, but Khilji’s character in Padmaavat proved Ranveer’s mettle as an actor. Ranveer today is a name directors and producers associate with complete energy and power-packed performances,” said film trade analyst Atul Mohan.

As for collections, made on a budget of approximately Rs 200 crore, January release Padmaavat made close to Rs 500 crore worldwide from its theatrical release. Meanwhile, Simmba has already made close to Rs 120 crore at the box office in just 5 days of its release. With no big films slated for immediate release, it looks like Simmba will collect at least Rs 200 crore in India only during its lifetime run at the theatres.

According to experts, Ranveer is now considered among the finest actors in Bollywood and charges anywhere between Rs 15 crore and Rs 20 crore for each film. While there is no record of his remuneration, the current figure is reflective of the growth his career has seen in the past year.

“Ranveer will now work with big production houses only, like any other actor at his level does, and his popularity will also increase the number of endorsement offers. Those who already have him on board will definitely renew their contracts and keep having him as the face of their brand,” added Mohan.

According to Mohan, endorsement fees of the actor should also go up by 10-15 percent.

Singh will next be seen in Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy.
First Published on Jan 2, 2019 07:11 pm

tags #Entertainment

