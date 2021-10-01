MARKET NEWS

Fairphone TWS Earbuds launched with ANC, IPX4 rating, 10mm drivers

The Fairphone TWS Earbuds are priced at EUR 99.95 (Roughly Rs 8,600).

Carlsen Martin
October 01, 2021 / 04:13 PM IST

Dutch company Fairphone launched its first-ever TWS earbuds alongside the Fairphone 4. The Fairphone true wireless earbuds are made from fair and recyclable materials. The company notes that the earbuds and charging case encompass 30 percent recycled plastic.

Fairphone TWS Earbuds Price 

The Fairphone TWS Earbuds are priced at EUR 99.95 (Roughly Rs 8,600). The earbuds are expected to arrive in Europe starting November 1. They are available in a smooth black finish.

Fairphone TWS Earbuds Specs and Features 

The Fairphone TWS earbuds pack 10mm dynamic drivers to offer well-balanced sound quality. The earphones feature integrated Hybrid Active Noise Cancelling (ANC) to block out unwanted sounds. The earbuds pair over Bluetooth 5.3 with A2DP, HFP, and AVRCP profiles. The Fairphone earbuds also come with touch controls and in-ear detection.

The earbuds feature a 45 mAh battery, while the charging case adds a further 500 mAh battery. While the company has not mentioned details about estimated battery life, it does say that the earbuds will offer “industry-leading battery life”.

The case is charged over a USB Type-C port, although the cable is not included in the box, which is aimed at reducing e-waste. The Fairphone TWS earphones are also IPX4 rated for splash resistance. Additionally, Fairphone has added three different sizes of eartips in the box. The earbuds also have a wireless range of up to 10W in the open air.
