Explained | As air travel bubbles expand, here's details on fares, destinations and who can fly

International travel is set to expand with the government saying on August 18 that it's in talks with 13 more countries to have an air travel bubble. At present, the arrangement is with seven countries - the US, UK, France, Germany, UAE, Qatar and Maldives.

Now 13 more countries could be added to the list. These are: Australia, Italy, Japan, New Zealand, Nigeria, Bahrain, Israel, Kenya, Philippines, Russia, Singapore, South Korea and Thailand.

But does it mean that now it's like the good old, pre-COVID-19 times, when anyone and everyone could travel?

Not really. Before we get into details, here is what we had earlier written about travel bubbles:

As Minister for Civil Aviation Hardeep Singh Puri had pointed out, air bubbles are "at a stage short of normal civil aviation activities." In other words, these flights are a little more evolved than the repatriation flights, but have not yet reached the 'normal' stage.

At present, we have these bubbles with seven countries, and 13 more could be added to the list. Neighbours such as Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, Nepal and Bhutan could also be added.

The Ministry of Civil Aviation had earlier this month released guidelines for the same. While the guidelines may look the same for travel to all the countries, there are some differences.

For instance, the following categories of passengers are eligible to fly out to the US from India:

- Any Indian national holding any type of valid US visa. It would be for the airlines concerned to ensure that there is no travel restriction for Indian nationals to enter the US with the particular visa category, before issuing ticket/boarding pass to Indian passenger.

- US citizens, legal permanent residents and foreign nationals holding valid US visas.

- Seamen of foreign nationalities. Those holding Indian passports would be allowed subject to clearance from the Ministry of Shipping.

Conditions are similar for travel to Canada, but there is a slight difference. While here too, Canadian nationals and residents are allowed to fly out, there is no word on foreign nationals holding Canadian visas.

Please note, the August 18 announcement by the Civil Aviation Ministry doesn't mention Canada, but the government has previously talked about travel bubbles existing with the country.

When it comes to flying to the UK, there is one more addition. The government guideline also allows 'foreign nationals transiting through UK or spouses of these persons, whether accompanying or otherwise.'

To travel to the United Arab Emirates (UAE), the government has added that only those residents - apart from the nationals - who have been approved by the country's Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship, or ICA, and only destined to the emirates, can travel.

Apart from them, 'any Indian national holding any type of valid UAE visa and destined for UAE,' can also fly.



Confused about travel permission to UAE?

Additionally, the government has informed that those with resident permanent visa for UAE, can now check their travel submissions status before booking ticket. Here is the tweet giving more details:As per the government guidelines, the following can:- Stranded Indian nationals.- All Overseas Citizens of India cardholders holding passports of the countries they are flying from.

- Foreigners (including diplomats) holding a valid visa issued by an Indian mission in any category covered under Minister of Home Affairs' guidelines dated June 30.

According to these, the following categories of foreign nationals can fly into India:- Foreign businessmen coming on a business visa, other than B-3 visa for sports.- Professionals working in the healthcare sector.

- Specialists traveling on behalf of their companies located in India.

Please note that everyone will have to obtain fresh visas. Those with a long term multiple entry visa will need to get it re-validated from the local Indian mission.

Some bit of good news. Fares have come down from the initial days of Vande Bharat Mission. Here is a link to the fare chart from Air India , which continues to have the most extensive operations under the Vande Bharat Mission.

Other domestic carriers such as IndiGo, SpiceJet and Vistara have also joined the operations. International airlines include Lufthansa, Etihad, Emirates, United and Air France.

Overall, as of August 17, 10,98,000 stranded Indians have been repatriated under the Mission, since it started in May.