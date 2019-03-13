Enterprises look to Digital Transformation to respond to exponential change: Report

Enterprises on digital transformation journeys are looking for vendors to help them become more flexible, collaborative and adaptable to constantly changing business conditions, according to a new report published today by Information Services Group (ISG), the global technology research and advisory firm.

The ISG Provider Lens Archetype Report for Digital Business Transformation examines five different types of clients, or archetypes, that are looking for providers to help them with their digital transformations.

Many enterprises are focusing on digital transformation as a way to deal with "exponential change" while staying competitive, said Esteban Herrera, partner and global leader of ISG Research.

"A large part of this challenge is not just technological, but also how to transform established processes and traditional management practices," he added. "The question is how companies can enjoy a sufficient degree of flexibility, speed and collaboration across departments and enterprise boundaries, while delivering benefits to themselves and their ever more mobile customers."

The report evaluates the capabilities of 43 providers to deliver digital transformation services in seven areas: enabling the customer journey; digital enterprise operations; digital transformational platforms/PaaS; digital transformational services/XaaS; digital product creation and customization; digital continuous delivery; and blockchain as a service.

Among the providers ISG evaluated, only Cognizant, IBM and Tech Mahindra were named leaders across all five archetypes. DXC Technology, HCL and Wipro were recognized as leaders in four of the five archetypes, while Atos, Capgemini and NTT DATA achieved that distinction in three. Providers named leaders in two archetypes were Accenture, BT, LTI and Mindtree.