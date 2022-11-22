Emirates, GDRFA sign biometric data agreement to fast-track international processing at Dubai airport

Emirates (Image: Emirates)

The General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai (GDRFA) and Emirates airline have signed a biometric data agreement, using which international travellers can now speed up their airport experience. Passengers will have to consent to the use of biometric data.

“Dubai has already seen more than 8 million tourists arrive to the city in 2022. We continue to support our key partners with best-in-class services as we strive for excellence, and innovation in positioning Dubai as the world’s leading business hub and tourism destination," said Lieutenant-General Mohammed Al-Marri, Director General of GDRFA in Dubai in a statement.

The statement termed the partnership between GDRFA and Emirates as a "cooperative effort to further improve the innovative and digitally focused travel experience of Dubai visitors".

The agreement improves passenger traffic procedures inside Dubai International Airport Terminal 3 and ensures a faster, efficient airport experience for passengers transferring to connecting flights and landing in Dubai.

A privilege earlier only enjoyed by UAE residents and GCC nationals, international passengers will now be able to avail of the service in 2023 by providing official consent in a couple of clicks through the Emirates app, at Emirates self-check-in kiosks, or in person at Emirates check-in desks, as per the statement.

Highlighting the importance and value of this agreement, Adel Al Redha, Emirates’ Chief Operating Officer thanked the GDFRA for "extending the bridges of cooperation, communication and coordination to add value to Emirates’ services and allow our international passengers to Fly Better".