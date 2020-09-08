Embassy Group signs MoU with BMRCL for Bettahalasur Metro Station

Real estate company Embassy Group has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation (BMRCL) for the construction of Bettahalasur Metro Station with an investment of Rs 140 crore.

The station will be part of BMRCL’s proposed new line ORR-Airport Metro that will connect the city to the Kempegowda International Airport.

The MoU was signed in the presence of Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa.

The proposed metro station will be a landmark station considering its location between Bagalur Cross and Trumpet Junction at Bettahalasur.

It will be part of BMRCL’s proposed new line ORR-Airport Metro on Outer Ring Road from Central Silk Board to Hebbal via KR Puram and on NH44 up to Trumpet Junction.

The new line helps connect the IT hub with the airport for rapid transit, the company said in a statement.

The MoU states an initial concession period of 30 years from the date of commencement of commercial operations.

In addition to the metro station, a 5-6 meters in width foot over bridge (FOB) walkaway will also be constructed underneath the metro viaduct from the station concourse to the other side of the NH44 by BMRCL.

As part of the MoU, Embassy Group has authority to carry out interior design, fittings and other facilities at the metro station in consultation with BMRCL with an investment of approximately Rs 7 crore.

Embassy Group has been entitled to utilize 1,000 sq feet of wall space in the station premises for branding and advertising activities and an exclusive 3,000 sq ft area for commercial development that may include retail stores, food, beverage and other kiosks.

With this, Embassy Group’s investment in Bengaluru’s Urban Infrastructure is Rs 450 crore towards two metro stations at Kadubeesanahalli and Bettahalasuru, a skywalk and a flyover between the Thanisandra and Nagwara Lake junction.

“This metro station will ease the traffic situation on the Outer Ring Road, leading to the International Airport. We are very happy to associate with BMRCL for this second metro project and look forward to continue supporting the creation of world-class public transportation in Bengaluru,” said Aditya Virwani, chief operating officer, Embassy Group.

Ajay Seth, managing director, BMRCL said the station is extremely important as North Bangalore is evolving as the city’s new central business district.

"This area of Bengaluru witnesses thousands of people travelling daily to work, airport and considering traffic situations in parts of the city like the airport road during peak hours, we expect this new route to ease traffic woes along this busy corridor and provide an alternative solution to a large number of private vehicles," he said.