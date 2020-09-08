172@29@17@137!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|embassy-group-signs-mou-with-bmrcl-for-bettahalasur-metro-station-5813751.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and grab benefits worth ₹15,000/-
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Sep 08, 2020 07:00 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Embassy Group signs MoU with BMRCL for Bettahalasur Metro Station

Embassy Group will invest another Rs 140 crore towards Bengaluru’s urban infrastructure development

Moneycontrol News

Real estate company Embassy Group has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation (BMRCL) for the construction of Bettahalasur Metro Station with an investment of Rs 140 crore.

The station will be part of BMRCL’s proposed new line ORR-Airport Metro that will connect the city to the Kempegowda International Airport.

The MoU was signed in the presence of Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa.

Close

The proposed metro station will be a landmark station considering its location between Bagalur Cross and Trumpet Junction at Bettahalasur.

Moneycontrol News
Moneycontrol News
Moneycontrol News|Moneycontrol News

It will be part of BMRCL’s proposed new line ORR-Airport Metro on Outer Ring Road from Central Silk Board to Hebbal via KR Puram and on NH44 up to Trumpet Junction.

The new line helps connect the IT hub with the airport for rapid transit, the company said in a statement.

The MoU states an initial concession period of 30 years from the date of commencement of commercial operations.

In addition to the metro station, a 5-6 meters in width foot over bridge (FOB) walkaway will also be constructed underneath the metro viaduct from the station concourse to the other side of the NH44 by BMRCL.

As part of the MoU, Embassy Group has authority to carry out interior design, fittings and other facilities at the metro station in consultation with BMRCL with an investment of approximately Rs 7 crore.

Embassy Group has been entitled to utilize 1,000 sq feet of wall space in the station premises for branding and advertising activities and an exclusive 3,000 sq ft area for commercial development that may include retail stores, food, beverage and other kiosks.

With this, Embassy Group’s investment in Bengaluru’s Urban Infrastructure is Rs 450 crore towards two metro stations at Kadubeesanahalli and Bettahalasuru, a skywalk and a flyover between the Thanisandra and Nagwara Lake junction.

“This metro station will ease the traffic situation on the Outer Ring Road, leading to the International Airport. We are very happy to associate with BMRCL for this second metro project and look forward to continue supporting the creation of world-class public transportation in Bengaluru,” said Aditya Virwani, chief operating officer, Embassy Group.

Ajay Seth, managing director, BMRCL said the station is extremely important as North Bangalore is evolving as the city’s new central business district.

"This area of Bengaluru witnesses thousands of people travelling daily to work, airport and considering traffic situations in parts of the city like the airport road during peak hours, we expect this new route to ease traffic woes along this busy corridor and provide an alternative solution to a large number of private vehicles," he said.
First Published on Sep 8, 2020 07:00 pm

tags #BMRCL #Business #Embassy Group #India

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.