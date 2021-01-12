MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Elon Musk donates $5 million to Khan Academy through non-profit arm Musk Foundation

Prior to Khan Academy, Musk Foundation donated $480,000 in grants for water filtration in Flint, Michigan, and $424,000 to supply laptop computers to Flint middle-schools.

Moneycontrol News
January 12, 2021 / 05:25 PM IST
Elon Musk

Elon Musk


Business magnate and world's richest person Elon Musk recently donated $5 million to the American non-profit educational organisation Khan Academy through his Musk Foundation aiming to boost online education.

Elon Musk, along with his brother Kimbal, founded the private charitable foundation in 2002 and provides philanthropy in several areas, including education, renewable energy research, human space exploration research, pediatric research, and the development of safe artificial intelligence to benefit humanity.

Elon Musk tweet impact: Signal app registration system crashes as users look for 'WhatsApp alternative'

"I just want to give a huge shout and thank you to Elon Musk and everyone at the Musk foundation. For their credible generous support for Khan Academy, they just recently gave a $5 million donation to Khan academy," Khan Academy founder Sal Khan said on Tuesday.

He added that this donation will help the Khan Academy and its team to accelerate their content, software, and learning more engaging for over a million of students and teachers around the world.

Close

Related stories

Sal's Khan Academy, which was founded in 2008, focuses on creating a set of online tools that help educate students, by creating short lessons in the form of videos. The Khan Academy's website also provides supplementary practice exercises and materials for educators, which are free to users of the website and application.

Prior to Khan Academy, Musk Foundation donated $480,000 in grants for water filtration in Flint, Michigan and $424,000 to supply laptop computers to Flint middle-schools, reported the Tesmanian.

Other nonprofits who received Elon Musk's foundation donation include Doctors Without Borders, World Spine Care, the co-educational Mirman School for Gifted Children, Artists for Peace and Justice, the Haitian Relief Organization, and those who suffered from hurricane Laura in Louisiana in August 2020.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Business #Elon Musk #Khan Academy #Musk Foundation #Online education #Sal Khan
first published: Jan 12, 2021 05:25 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | Budget 2021: Choosing between the old and the new tax regimes

Simply Save | Budget 2021: Choosing between the old and the new tax regimes

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.