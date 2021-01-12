Elon Musk donates $5 million to Khan Academy through non-profit arm Musk Foundation

Elon Musk

Business magnate and world's richest person Elon Musk recently donated $5 million to the American non-profit educational organisation Khan Academy through his Musk Foundation aiming to boost online education.

Elon Musk, along with his brother Kimbal, founded the private charitable foundation in 2002 and provides philanthropy in several areas, including education, renewable energy research, human space exploration research, pediatric research, and the development of safe artificial intelligence to benefit humanity.

Elon Musk tweet impact: Signal app registration system crashes as users look for 'WhatsApp alternative'

"I just want to give a huge shout and thank you to Elon Musk and everyone at the Musk foundation. For their credible generous support for Khan Academy, they just recently gave a $5 million donation to Khan academy," Khan Academy founder Sal Khan said on Tuesday.



Thank you @elonmusk and @MuskFoundation for an incredible $5m donation to @khanacademy. Here is my thank you video:https://t.co/1LyABVmTyt

— Salman Khan (@salkhanacademy) January 12, 2021

He added that this donation will help the Khan Academy and its team to accelerate their content, software, and learning more engaging for over a million of students and teachers around the world.

Sal's Khan Academy, which was founded in 2008, focuses on creating a set of online tools that help educate students, by creating short lessons in the form of videos. The Khan Academy's website also provides supplementary practice exercises and materials for educators, which are free to users of the website and application.

Prior to Khan Academy, Musk Foundation donated $480,000 in grants for water filtration in Flint, Michigan and $424,000 to supply laptop computers to Flint middle-schools, reported the Tesmanian.

Other nonprofits who received Elon Musk's foundation donation include Doctors Without Borders, World Spine Care, the co-educational Mirman School for Gifted Children, Artists for Peace and Justice, the Haitian Relief Organization, and those who suffered from hurricane Laura in Louisiana in August 2020.