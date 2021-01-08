MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Upcoming Webinar :Join us at ‘The Sustainability 100+ Dialogues 2021’ as Network18 and AB InBev bring together India's sharpest minds to shape a better world on Jan 11th 2021. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

Elon Musk tweet impact: Signal app registration system crashes as users look for 'WhatsApp alternative'

Signal saw a spike in registration after Tesla CEO Elon Musk, who is also the world’s richest man, asked his followers to join the messaging service.

Moneycontrol News
January 08, 2021 / 11:33 AM IST
Elon Musk

Elon Musk


The new WhatsApp privacy policy has led to users search for alternatives that do not share their confidential details with other apps and services. One such private encrypted messaging app is Signal, which saw a massive spike in registration after the world’s richest man Elon Musk recommended it to users.

Signal informed about the surge in user registration on Twitter. “Verification codes are currently delayed across several providers because so many new people are trying to join Signal right now (we can barely register our excitement). We are working with carriers to resolve this as quickly as possible,” the app’s official Twitter account tweeted.

The messaging service saw a spike in registration after Tesla CEO Elon Musk asked his followers to join Signal.

Signal is a cross-platform encrypted messaging service that is available on Android, iOS, and other operating systems. The messaging app offers end-to-end encryption for messages and media shared between users.

The service is being recommended as a WhatsApp alternative after the Facebook-owned messaging app recently updated its terms of service and privacy policy. The new update provides additional information on WhatsApp services and how the app processes user data. There are new sections that provide precise information on how data is collected by the app, including Transactions, Payments Data, and Location Information. The most important change centres around how the messaging platform shares information with Facebook and its subsidiaries.

Close

Related stories

WhatsApp users can choose to accept the new terms of service and privacy policy or delete their account.Elon Musk tweet: Signal app registration system crashes as users look for 'WhatsApp alternative'
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Elon Musk #Signal
first published: Jan 8, 2021 11:33 am

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | What you need to know about India’s two vaccines; 71 Indians tested positive for new strain so far

Coronavirus Essential | What you need to know about India’s two vaccines; 71 Indians tested positive for new strain so far

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.