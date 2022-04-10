English
    Electric vehicle retail sales zoom over three-fold in FY22

    Home-grown auto major Tata Motors led the segment with retails of 15,198 units and a market share of 85.37 per cent in the vertical. The Mumbai-based company's retail sales stood at 3,523 units in 2020-21.

    PTI
    April 10, 2022 / 12:21 PM IST
    Representative image

    Representative image

     
     
    Electric vehicle retail sales in the country witnessed over a three-fold jump last fiscal with two-wheeler offtake leading the segment, according to data compiled by automobile dealers' body FADA.

    “Total electric vehicle (EV) retails reached 4,29,217 units in 2021-22, a rise of three-fold from 1,34,821 units in the financial year 2020-21,” the industry body said. “Total EV sales had stood at 1,68,300 units in 2019-20 fiscal,” it noted. According to the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA), electric passenger vehicle retail sales stood at 17,802 during the last fiscal, up over three-fold from 4,984 units in FY21.

    MG Motor India settled into second place with sales of 2,045 units last fiscal with a market share of 11.49 per cent. It had retailed 1,115 units in 2020-21 fiscal.

    Mahindra & Mahindra and Hyundai Motor India stood at third and fourth places with dispatches of 156 and 128 units respectively, both settling for a market share of less than 1 per cent. M&M and Hyundai had sold 94 and 184 units respectively in the 2020-21 fiscal, FADA data said.

    Hero Electric led with electric two-wheeler retail sales of 65,303 units, grabbing a 28.23 per cent share in the domestic market.

    It was followed by Okinawa Autotech, which retailed 46,447 units last fiscal. Third place was taken by Ampere Vehicles with sales of 24,648 units. Hero MotoCorp-backed Ather Energy stood at fourth position with the registration of 19,971 units in 2021-22.

    Bengaluru-based Ola Electric (with sales of 14,371 units) stood in the sixth position, while TVS Motor Company (with registrations of 9,458 units) took the seventh position last financial year.

    FADA, which gathered data from 1,397 of the total 1,605 regional transport offices, said that total electric three-wheeler sales last fiscal stood at 1,77,874 units, registering an increase of two-fold over 88,391 units in the preceding fiscal.

    Similarly, FADA noted that electric commercial vehicle sales rose to 2,203 units last financial year as compared with 400 units in FY21.



    Tags: #electric vehicles #EV sales #FADA #Mahindra & Mahindra #Tata Motors
    first published: Apr 10, 2022 12:21 pm
