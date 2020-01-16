ED summons Air Asia CEO Tony Fernandes, top management on Jan 20

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned the entire top management of AirAsia, including its Malaysia-based CEO Tony Fernandes, on January 20 in connection with a scam.

The case relates to an alleged violation of norms by Group President Tharumalingam Kanagalingam or Bo Lingam, Arun Bhatia who held substantial stake in the airline, former Chairman S Ramadorai, Senior Group Executive Naresh Algan and ex-CEO Mittu Chandiliya for relaxation of the 5/20 rule to secure a licence to operate internationally as well as a violation of Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) rules.

For an airline to qualify to operate internationally, it had to meet the 5/20 rule, which mandates it to complete five years and possess 20 aircraft. The company didn't fulfil that requirement.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had filed a case in June 2018 alleging that senior management of Air Asia had conspired with government officials in 2012 to secure FIPB clearance. Fernandes had allegedly lobbied with government servants for clearances, removal of existing 5/20 rule of aviation and change in regulatory policies, it alleged.

The investigation agency said a secret note was sent to Cabinet in February 2014 to amend the 5/20 rule, followed by a supplementary note on March 5 but the Election Commission of India didn't approve the same as dates for the general elections were already announced.

CBI said around Rs 12.18 crore was paid to a Singapore-based shell company HNK Tradings and a sham contract was signed with it.

Based on the first information report (FIR) filed by the CBI, the ED filed a case under Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002 (PMLA)

AirAsia India (AAIL) had refuted any wrong-doing and said the company was co-operating with all regulators and agencies to present the correct facts.