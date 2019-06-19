App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jun 19, 2019 09:50 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

ED makes first arrest in IL&FS case

The scam surfaced in July last year when IL&FS started defaulting on its debt repayments due to a severe liquidity crisis. The company borrowed Rs 91,000 crore in various ways, including availing credit from public sector banks.

Tarun Sharma @talktotarun

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has arrested the former Joint Managing Director of IL&FS financial services Arun K Saha and Managing Director of IL&FS transportation Network, its first arrest in the IL&FS case.

The Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) had earlier arrested RC Bawa and Hari Shankaran, and both are in judicial custody. The SFIO's chargesheet, which was filed on May 31 in front of a special court, had accused 30 entities and individuals of various violations and offences, including financial fraud.

The SFIO investigation also revealed that the Securities and Exchange Board of India, and auditor Deloitte, failed to check the end use of Non- Convertible Debentures (NCDs) raised by IL&FS Financial Services (IFIN).

Close

The Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) first moved the National Company Law Tribunal in September last year. Recently, the MCA has moved National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) seeking to bar Deloitte Haskins & Sells and BSR & Associates Llp from audit practice for five years for their alleged involvement in the financial mismanagement at IL&FS Group.

related news

The government superseded the board of IL&FS with a new board in October, with eminent banker Uday Kotak as its executive chairman.

Also read: IL&FS fiasco: MCA moves NCLT to ban auditors for five years

The SFIO uncovered shocking details of wrongdoing in the embattled group, with instances of misreporting of income, dubious transactions, conflict of interest, the ever-greening of loans and personal enrichment of key employees being shown as rampant.

The scam surfaced in July last year when IL&FS started defaulting on its debt repayments due to a severe liquidity crisis. The company borrowed Rs 91,000 crore in various ways, including availing credit from public sector banks.

 

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, exclusive trading recommendations, independent equity analysis, actionable investment ideas, nuanced takes on macro, corporate and policy actions, practical insights from market gurus and much more.
First Published on Jun 19, 2019 09:02 pm

tags #Business #Companies #ILFS #India

most popular

Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.