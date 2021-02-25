XLRI-Xavier School of Management completes final placements; average salaries rise

Representational Image

XLRI- Xavier School of Management has completed its final placement process for the batch of 2019-21 for its two-year postgraduate Diploma in Management (PGDM) in Human Resource Management and PGDM in Business Management.

The business school said in a statement said that all 358 candidates secured job offers in two days of the final placements.

Business school placements are an indicator of the general employment scenario in the country. Considering the economic slowdown due to the Coronavirus outbreak, there were fears of these issues impacting the job placements at institutes.

Other premier management schools like IIM Ahmedabad will begin their final placements in the first week of March.

The institute said the final recruitment process saw participation from 108 recruiters with 370 domestic and international offers, inclusive of 23 new finals recruiters. About 33 percent students received pre-placement offers.

P Christie, Director, XLRI - Xavier School of Management said that that the institute conducted the entire placement process in a virtual mode this year.

He said that despite the pandemic and its adverse ripple effects on the global economy, XLRI has been able to achieve 100 percent placements in a record time-frame this year.

The average salary rose to Rs 25.08 lakh per annum from Rs 24.30 lakh per annum in 2020. The top domains based on the roles offered were consulting, sales & marketing and BFSI.

Among companies, Boston Consulting Group, Bain and Co., PricewaterhouseCoopers, Accenture Strategy, Amazon, ITC and Paytm made the highest number of offers among the regular recruiters.

New recruiters included Mastercard, DE Shaw, Airbnb, DBS Bank, Nykaa, Freshworks, ZS Associates, Tata Electronics, Rebel Foods and IDFC Bank, amongst others.

Consulting

Consulting was the biggest draw this year, with firms such as Bain & Company, The Boston Consulting Group, AT Kearney, Accenture Strategy, Deloitte, PwC, EY, KPMG, Everest Group, Infosys Consulting, and others participating in the process.

In FMCG, firms like P&G, Hindustan Unilever, ITC, Colgate Palmolive, Asian Paints, Samsung, Marico participated in the placement process. In the pharma sector companies like Cipla, Dr Reddy’s, Sun Pharma, Thermofisher, Aurigene Health Tech, among others took part.

When it comes to BFSI, firms participating included Goldman Sachs, J.P Morgan Chase, NIIF, Citibank, Standard Chartered, Kotak Mahindra Bank, ICICI, Edelweiss, among others.

Roles in general management were offered by conglomerates such as TAS, Aditya Birla Group, Mahindra, Capgemini ELITE, Reliance Industries, Xiaomi and RPG, among others.

In the IT/e-commerce segment, firms like Microsoft, Amazon, Paytm, PhonePe, Myntra, Ola, Flipkart, Udaan, AirBnB, HCL and TCS took part.

The institute said this year there was a higher presence of edtech firms in the final placement with Byju’s, Unacademy, and VMock visiting campus for final placements.