MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Last few days to experience PRO@ just Rs49/- for 1 month. Multiple payment options available. Be a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy

Without immediate reform, future of GST at 'grave risk', Tamil Nadu FM told GST Council

Pointing to a broad cross section of issues, ranging from the design of the GST Network that he said makes it harder for MSME firms to integrate fully, an enforcement model fragmented between Union & State government inspectors, to the enacting of laws with 'draconian' enforcement actions, Thiagarajan repeatedly stressed the current GST model does not serve the interests of the taxpayers.

Subhayan Chakraborty
May 30, 2021 / 01:52 PM IST
Representative Image.

Representative Image.

The Goods and Services Tax (GST) needs a 'profound, root and branch reform', without which the very future of the tax regime will be at grave risk, Tamil Nadu Finance Minister Palanivel Thiagarajan has told the GST Council.

The 43rd GST Council meeting chaired by Finance Sitharaman on 28 May saw significant differences among the states and the Centre on key issues.

The new Tamil Nadu Finance Minister, recently in the news for sparring with his opponents on social media, played with a straight bat in his inaugural GST Council meeting. He pointed out a large set of technicalities through which the intrinsically Centre-driven approach to the tax revenue collection system has led to more burden rather than relief for states.

"The Union’s seeming goodwill in raising the States’ devolution from the Divisible Pool of Taxes to 42 percent has been largely offset by the expansion of Cesses (up 80 percent from 1.4 Lakh Crore INR in FY ’14 to 2.55 Lakh Crore in FY ’20)," he said in his speech.

Arguing that the Centre has slowly diverted money away from the states, Thiagarajan said the gradual, but eventually, almost complete shift of all taxes on Petrol & Diesel from Excise to Cesses, (almost Rs 50,000 Crore) from the Pool of Divisible Taxes, has led to states losing out on payments worth Rs. 20,000 Crore.

Close

Related stories

'Multiple audit reports from the Comptroller and Auditor General of India state the “absorption” of unused Cess funds running over a Lakh Crore of Rupee, including over Rs 40,000 Crore from the States’ Compensation Fund prior to FY 2020 alone," Thiagarajan stressed.

Thiagarajan said the Centre's arguments on reducing the 'guaranteed' rates of growth to be used for compensation to states, down from the actual 14 percent in the law stand in contrast to the Modi government's own Budget projections of a 17 percent increase in Gross Tax Revenues.

All this has introduced 'justifiable rancor' in the relationship between the Center and the States, the Minister said.

Thiagarajan also pointed out that the current process of bringing every single issue to the GST Council – a body with tens of members meeting once every three months without prior discussion debilitates policymaking. He said official level committees need to meet more regularly.
Subhayan Chakraborty
TAGS: #Compensation #Finance Minister #GST #GST Council #revenue #Tamil Nadu #Tax #Thiagarajan
first published: May 30, 2021 01:52 pm

Must Listen

Future Wise | Why you must not drop your study-abroad plans yet

Future Wise | Why you must not drop your study-abroad plans yet

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.