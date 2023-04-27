English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Watch Today: Investival 2023, a Retail Stock Investors Online Conference from 8 pm -10 pm daily till 30th April at No Cost.Exclusively for PRO subscribers.
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy

    Will not cut down on capex of Rs 10 trillion in FY24: Finance Secretary

    “We are assuming that the entire capex will be spent. We have not decided to save money from capex,” TV Somanathan said.

    Meghna Mittal
    April 27, 2023 / 04:10 PM IST
    TV Somanathan

    TV Somanathan

    India will not cut down on the budgeted capital expenditure target of Rs 10 trillion in FY24 and thus there are no cash management guidelines or quarterly spend restrictions on ministries in order to give a push to capex, a top Finance Ministry official said.

    “Capex we will not cut. That’s our commitment. We have removed all controls on capex, there are no cash management guidelines, no quarterly restrictions. On capex and schemes there are no restrictions. We are doing everything possible to push capex from our side,” Finance Secretary TV Somanathan told Moneycontrol.

    Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a 33 percent increase in capital expenditure for FY24, with a record Rs 10 trillion for infrastructure development, which is 3.3 percent of GDP.

    “We are assuming that the entire capex will be spent. We have not decided to save money from capex,” he said.

    The capex allocation for states in FY24 has been increased by Rs 30,000 crore to Rs 1.3 trillion.

    Related stories

    “The capex target is much more this fiscal year but departments and states can easily absorb the extra expenditure. We are ready,” Somanathan added.

    Railways and roads can absorb the additional capex as they form a big chunk, sources said.

    However, whether the departments are ready to spend the additional capex still remains to be seen. In FY23, the capex target fell short by a marginal amount. The Centre’s capital expenditure stood at Rs 7.28 lakh crore against budgeted Rs 7.5 lakh crore.

    “There might be some savings this fiscal as well. Ministries should not do bad projects just for the sake of spending. They should spend on good worthwhile useful investments, quality has to be there,” the sources added.

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Meghna Mittal
    Meghna Mittal MEGHNA MITTAL is Deputy News Editor at Moneycontrol. Meghna has experience across television, print, online and wire media. She has been covering the Indian economy, monetary and fiscal policies, Finance and Trade ministries. She tweets at @Meghnamittal23 Contact: meghna.mittal@nw18.com
    Tags: #capex #Finance secy #Finmin #railway #TV Somanathan
    first published: Apr 27, 2023 04:10 pm