PlusFinancial Times
Access Selected Content from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
PlusFinancial Times
Access Selected Content from
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
Upcoming Webinar :Register now for 'ULIP as an investment during economic recovery' powered by Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy

Standard personal accident plan on anvil with rider for education grant for children

The standard personal accident cover will have a rider to provide a one-time educational grant of 10 percent of the base sum insured for upto two dependent children in case the insured dies or has a permanent disability due to an accident. This benefit will be available on payment of additional premium.

Moneycontrol News
Dec 9, 2020 / 09:01 PM IST

A standard health insurance plan is on the anvil with optional covers like one-time educational grant for children if the insured dies or is permanently disabled.

Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) said in draft guidelines on standard personal accident cover that this will be among the many benefits available on payment of additional premium.

This benefit is available to children enrolled in a full-time education course and applicable to those below 25 years of age.

To ensure that there is a standard personal accident cover with similar policy wordings and features, IRDAI said that it will mandate all general and health insurers to offer this product. This will have a one-year validity.

For death and permanent total disability, the entire sum insured will be paid out as claim. Here permanent total disability refers to loss of both eyes, physical separation of both hands and legs or one hand and one leg.

Close

There will be 50 percent sum insured payable on loss of one hand, one foot, one eye or both ears.

The minimum sum insured permitted is Rs 2.5 lakh and maximum is Rs 1 crore. Individuals between 18-70 years can buy this standard policy. Pricing can be determined by insurers based on their underwriting principles.

Other optional covers that can be bought by paying additional premium include hospitalisation expense (upto 10 percent of base sum insured) and work replacement benefit of upto 1 percent of sum insured per week for upto 100 weeks. This work replacement benefit is for those individuals who cannot be employed due to accidental injuries.

Industry stakeholders have time till December 18 to present their views. Pos this, the guidelines will be finalised and insurers will be asked to launch their standard products.
Moneycontrol News
first published: Dec 9, 2020 08:35 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | Centre's 'Co-WIN' app to monitor vaccine drive; India to vaccinate 300 million people by August

Coronavirus Essential | Centre's 'Co-WIN' app to monitor vaccine drive; India to vaccinate 300 million people by August

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.