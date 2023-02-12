English
    Rising policy rates to upset PM Modi’s Budget math on small savings

    Depositors are now more likely to park their monies in attractive bank fixed deposits, instead of government-backed savings schemes, where rate adjustments tend to happen with a lag

    Bloomberg
    February 12, 2023 / 06:36 AM IST
    Collections through National Small Savings Fund this year went down 9.5 percent.

    India last week proposed a lower-than-expected market borrowing programme, as part of a plan that sought to bridge its budget deficit by boosting reliance on the nation’s small savings pool.

    The decision on February 1 triggered the biggest drop in the benchmark 10-year bond yields in over two months. Bonds have since pared their gains, with the budget math increasingly looking daunting as commercial interest rates soar tracking a tight monetary policy.

    The government pledged to shrink its budget gap to 5.9 percent of gross domestic product in the year starting April 1 from 6.4 percent this year. While Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s administration has kept the reliance on market borrowings to bridge the shortfall almost unchanged, it plans to boost the share of small savings in that equation to more than 26 percent next fiscal year from 24 percent currently.

    The government funds its fiscal deficit through a mix of borrowings from the bond market, proceeds from small savings and draw down from cash balance. Limiting bond sales helps the government keep a lid on borrowing costs.