    RBI Policy | Jumping the gun by talking of open market bond buying: Deputy Governor Rabi Sankar

    A record government borrowing programme amid tightening of liquidity conditions has led to talk of the need for the Reserve Bank to buy the bonds through open market operations in 2023-24

    Siddharth Upasani
    February 08, 2023 / 02:06 PM IST
    The central government plans to borrow a record amount through the issuance of bonds in 2023-24.

    It is premature to think that the government bond market needs support from the central bank through open market purchases, believes the Reserve Bank of India.

    "I think we are jumping the gun talking about OMOs (open market purchases) and all at this point in time," Deputy Governor T Rabi Sankar said on February 8 in the post-policy press conference. "Market borrowing last year was considered high and it was managed smoothly. It will be managed smoothly this year too."

    The Centre plans to borrow a record Rs 15.43 lakh crore in gross terms in the next financial year, up from Rs 14.21 lakh crore this year, according to the Union Budget 2023-24, tabled last week. In net terms, the Centre's borrowing plan for the next year has been pegged at Rs 11.81 lakh crore.

    Despite the Centre's borrowing numbers being broadly in line with expectations, market participants expect the RBI to step in sometime during 2023-24 and support the government bond market by way of open market purchases of bonds. This is more so because of the tightening of financial conditions in the economy with surplus liquidity in the banking system reducing over the last few months.