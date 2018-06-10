RBI, govt must restore confidence of depositors together: ex-RBI governor YV Reddy

The Reserve Bank of India and the central government must together come up to with non-disruptive changes with vision and clarity to restore depositors' confidence in the banking system, former RBI governor YV Reddy has said.

The former central bank governor addressed the topic of "Keeping Banks Safe" at the Shivaji University in Kolhapur on Saturday.

The speech comes amid a slew of scandals affecting the banking system, starting with the massive one at Punjab National Bank (PNB) that was unearthed in February. The rise in non-performing assets (NPAs) and provisions for stressed assets has led to 19 of the 21 public sector banks in the country reporting a collective loss of Rs 60,000 crore.

Though RBI's main responsibility is ensuring the stability of the financial system, and depositors' protection, it is also responsible for maintaining the public's trust in the banking system.

Referring to the PNB fraud, worth over Rs 14,000 crore, Reddy said: "The fraud is of such a magnitude that it affects the credibility of RBI in ensuring the trust of people in banking. To this extent, it has to review its own regulatory and supervisory practices." Also read: Will 'bad bank' be good for the banking sector?

Crisis similar to 10 years ago

Reddy, who headed the RBI from September 2003 to 2008, said today's problems are traceable to the global financial crisis ten years ago.