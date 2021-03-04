QS World University Rankings By Subject 2021: Twelve Indian institutes make the cut to top 100

A total of 12 Indian institutes made it to the top 100 in the latest QS World University Rankings by Subjects 2021.

These include Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay, IIT Delhi, IIT Madras, IIT Guwahati, IIT Kharagpur, Indian Institute of Science Bengaluru, Anna University, Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) New Delhi, OP Jindal Global University, Delhi University, Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Bangalore and IIM Ahmedabad.

Unveiling the rankings, education minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank said that there has been a tremendous improvement in the education sector in the country, including the academic content and research output.

He added that the National Education Policy will help the educational institutions and students help improve their reach and grow their international reputation.

NEP 2020 offers higher flexibility in the education system and make school/college education more holistic.

The rankings based on subjects

In law, the Jindal Global Law School (JGLS) of OP Jindal Global University (JGU) is ranked 76 out of all law schools globally in these rankings. It is the only law school from India to be ranked. Harvard University (law school) was the number one in this category.

In the business and management category, IIM Bangalore and IIM Ahmedabad made it to the top 100 list - ranked 76 and 80, respectively. Harvard University (business school) was the top institution in this category.

Under development economics, Delhi University ranked 50th in the world. UK's University of Sussex was the top institution in this category. In anthropology category, Jawaharlal Nehru University of New Delhi came in the 51-100 ranking cohort. Its exact ranking was not disclosed where University of Cambridge took the top spot.

Speaking at the launch of the rankings, Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant said that India will have 25 institutes in the top 100 list in the next two years.

In the Chemistry category, Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru stood 93rd in the list. United States' Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) took the top spot.

In the petroleum engineering category, IIT Madras stood 30th in the world. Anna University and IIT Guwahati also featured in the top 100 list in this subject category where National University of Singapore took the top spot.

Under chemical engineering, IIT Bombay stood at rank 70. Here too, MIT took the top spot. In the computer science category, IIT Bombay (rank 67) and IIT Delhi (rank 70) featured in the top 100. MIT took the top spot again.

Under the minerals/mining engineering category, IIT Bombay (41) and IIT Kharagpur (44) came in the top 100 list. US-based Colorado School of Mines topped this subject. In electrical/electronic engineering, IIT Delhi, IIT Bombay and IIT Madras were among top 100.

IISc Bengaluru also featured in the 78th spot in the Materials Sciences category. Nanyang Technological University, Singapore took the top spot in this category.

However, there were several subjects like psychology, archaeology, nursing, dentistry, hospitality/leisure management where not a single Indian institute featured in the rankings.